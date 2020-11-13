Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $267,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 75.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $677,118.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,227.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $1,125,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,162.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,010 shares of company stock worth $1,917,436. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.62.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

