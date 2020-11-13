Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.74.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $285.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.16. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $341.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of -106.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,769,251. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

