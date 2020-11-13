Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $120.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.85. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.