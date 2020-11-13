Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

MDLZ stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.