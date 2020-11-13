Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $325,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,416.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,886 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.