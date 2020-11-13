Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 6,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 2,476.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $41.25 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

