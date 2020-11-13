Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of ROCK opened at $61.44 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upped their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

