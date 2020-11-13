Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 475.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498,056 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 210.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,955 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5,540.0% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,026,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,671 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,666,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,607 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,670,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS opened at $13.47 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $13.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

