Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

