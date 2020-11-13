Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,041,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,955,000 after acquiring an additional 423,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,338,000 after acquiring an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 231,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 785.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 171,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

