Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 971 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 971 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 393.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $220.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

HUBS stock opened at $353.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $395.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.29 and a beta of 1.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total transaction of $304,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,187,700.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,635,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,114. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.