Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 255 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 518.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.29.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $142.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.20. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.