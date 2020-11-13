Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Total by 4.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Total by 2.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Total by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Total by 79.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Total by 6.3% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Total in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE TOT opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total Se has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.22%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

