Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $146.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.11. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

