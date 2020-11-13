Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,644 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.23 and a beta of -0.11.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $591,376.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $5,647,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,973,022.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,842 shares of company stock worth $15,818,885 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.