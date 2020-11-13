Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 3,212 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,867,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,175,000 after buying an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,377,000 after buying an additional 1,176,040 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,503,000 after buying an additional 1,297,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,402,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 465,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.28.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,354,900. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $107.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

