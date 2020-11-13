Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,498 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.02.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.