Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Churchill Capital Corp III (NASDAQ:CCXX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp III (NASDAQ:CCXX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp III by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CCXX opened at $6.27 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp III has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13.

In related news, Director Michael Stuart Klein bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $2,268,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Churchill Capital Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Butler Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp III was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

