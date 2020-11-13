Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 585.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $59.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63.

