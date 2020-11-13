Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 164 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $147.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

