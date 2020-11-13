Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Gap Down to $0.47

Pareteum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.24. Pareteum shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 185,950 shares traded.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEUM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pareteum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pareteum in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pareteum by 11,835.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 464,294 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Pareteum in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pareteum by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

