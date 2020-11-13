Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) Shares Gap Down to $0.47

Pareteum Co. (NASDAQ:TEUM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.24. Pareteum shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 185,950 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.

Pareteum Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

