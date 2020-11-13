Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at CIBC

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.63.

Shares of POU opened at C$3.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.13.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

