Pacific Biosciences of California Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 12,075 call options on the company. This is an increase of 660% compared to the average volume of 1,588 call options.

In other news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $1,718,257.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,165.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $16.73 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

