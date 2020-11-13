Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Shares Gap Down to $1.93

Shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.75. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 492 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $9.40 million, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 383,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $1,364,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

