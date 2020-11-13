Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

OMI opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $11,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 322.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after buying an additional 890,243 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $20,365,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 966.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 700,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 605,247 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

