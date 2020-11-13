Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) (CVE:OSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Beacon Securities

Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) (CVE:OSI) was upgraded by Beacon Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OSI stock opened at C$1.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.33. Osino Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.43 and a 52 week high of C$1.65.

Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) (CVE:OSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

