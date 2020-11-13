ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Down to $24.14

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.14, but opened at $22.18. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 1,744 shares.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.45). As a group, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $74,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $5,706,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $6,279,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $6,462,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

