Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Down to $4.34

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $3.93. Organogenesis shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 324 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORGO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 21.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 43,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 23.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 95.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.