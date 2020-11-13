Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,955 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,188 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,341,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,158,980 shares of company stock valued at $793,339,734. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

