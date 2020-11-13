Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 769 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 178,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,433 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.8% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $381,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $84.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,032,733.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,847 shares of company stock worth $1,699,934 over the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

