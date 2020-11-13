Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,420 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,875 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 66.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -77.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Northland Securities began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.