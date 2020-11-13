Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,300 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

