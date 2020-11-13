Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,400 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Aptiv by 193.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,329,000 after buying an additional 145,544 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 10.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $108.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average is $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.