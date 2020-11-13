Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,335 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 355,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $4,248,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in American Financial Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 338.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CSFB assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

American Financial Group stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

