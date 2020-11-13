Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in AMERCO by 4.3% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AMERCO by 10.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in AMERCO by 22.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 255,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,800,000 after acquiring an additional 47,453 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in AMERCO by 9.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in AMERCO by 31.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $396.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $222.34 and a 12-month high of $404.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.74.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UHAL shares. TheStreet raised AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

