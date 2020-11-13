Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,300 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $78,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EGP opened at $142.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.13. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. Analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.44.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $228,106.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,425,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,769 shares of company stock worth $912,881. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

