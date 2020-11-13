Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 12,700 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,132 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,892,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,327 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 679.9% during the second quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,495,787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.86 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

