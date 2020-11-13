Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 10,370 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Schlumberger by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.