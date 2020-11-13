Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 55.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $40,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE stock opened at $110.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.43. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

