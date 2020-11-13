Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Realty Income by 714.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.