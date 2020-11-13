Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.02 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $144.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.69.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.39.

In other news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,090,814.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,023.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,177 shares of company stock worth $4,677,942. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.