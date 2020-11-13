Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.94 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,056,000 after purchasing an additional 101,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,291,000 after buying an additional 1,978,110 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,815,000 after buying an additional 54,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after buying an additional 49,219 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 192.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after acquiring an additional 420,954 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAXN opened at $118.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.02 and a beta of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $128.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $49,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,885.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,185 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $549,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,844 shares of company stock valued at $11,435,315. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

