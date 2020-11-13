Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.84 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 28.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

VOYA stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

