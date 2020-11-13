Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.80 Million Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CACI International by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in CACI International by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $232.13 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.25.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,135,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,314,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

