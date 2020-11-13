Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.74 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $118.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.98. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 69,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $6,453,193.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,740,862.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $96,591.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,016 shares of company stock worth $8,686,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

