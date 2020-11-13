Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 4,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

FANG stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

