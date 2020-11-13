Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.72 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,528,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,241,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,500.50 and a beta of 1.40. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $4,196,651.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $1,012,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,365,758 shares of company stock worth $136,104,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

