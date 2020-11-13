Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,866,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,251,000 after purchasing an additional 835,272 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,575,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,553,000 after purchasing an additional 481,433 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 452,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,836,000 after purchasing an additional 432,349 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.34. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $118.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.08.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,330 shares of company stock worth $568,120. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

