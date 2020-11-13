Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cerner by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,691,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,099,000 after purchasing an additional 188,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cerner by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its position in Cerner by 5.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 1,737,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,589,000 after purchasing an additional 92,570 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cerner by 2.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,644,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cerner by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,884,000 after purchasing an additional 83,430 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.